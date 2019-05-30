Cell Phone Repair Fredericksburg will hold a ribbon cutting celebration from noon to 1 p.m. today, May 31, for its location at 3120 Cowan Blvd. in Central Park Shopping Center.
It’s a franchise of Cell Phone Repair, which specializes in repair of a variety of electronic devices including smartphones, computers, laptops, game consoles, cameras, MP3 players and more.
Cell Phone Repair got its start in 1997 as a third-party repair company, and now has more than 550 locations nationwide. All of its stores are independently owned and operated.
The new 1,273 square-foot retail space is next to Guru Indian Cuisine, Neibauer Dental Care, PRO Martial Arts and Nail Art.