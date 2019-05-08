The Chalk N More teacher supply store has been sold, and the new owners plan to reopen July 20 next door to Bonefish Grill in Central Park shopping center.
Tracee Fisher, who has more than 20 years of experience as an educator, and her husband Rod Fisher, who is a veteran originally planned to move into a 2,300 square-foot space at 1631 Carl D. Silver Parkway, but decided at the last minute on the larger spot at 1777 Carl D. Silver Blvd.
The space at 1631 Carl D. Silver Parkway, which is near Chalk N More's old location, is still available for lease, said Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite agent Jonathan Gardner.