The Chalk N More teacher supply store has been sold, and the new owners will reopen July 15 next door to its current location in Central Park shopping center.
The store had been selling teacher supplies and educational games for children for seven years. It notified customers by email recently that it was “with mixed emotion” that Chalk N More would close its doors at 1627 Carl D. Silver Parkway on April 20.
New owners—Tracee Fisher, who has more than 20 years of experience as an educator, and her husband, who is a veteran—plan to continue supplying educators’ needs. She said that owning the shop matters to her personally because she knows first-hand the importance of being able to find quality educational materials.
“We will also be updating the store with more toys, Christian material and offering tutoring services as well as educational parties and space to hold teacher professional development,” she said.
Chalk N More had been located at 1627 Carl D. Silver Pkwy. Trek Bicycles has leased that space, and will remodel it with the goal of opening a location there by late summer, according to Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite agents Jonathan Gardner and Steve Schattgen, who represented the landlord in the transaction.
Trek Bicycles is a bicycle and cycling product manufacturer and distributor. The company, which has a location in Stafford County, has been a strong supporter of the Fredericksburg Cyclists and Quantico Mountain Bike Club.
—Cathy Jett