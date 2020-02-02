The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce honored local businesses for their successes, entrepreneurial spirit, and community commitment Friday at its 29th Annual Awards & Gala, which was held at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center.
The winners are:
Tyrone Logan won the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, which celebrates an innovative business owner who recognizes and meets a market need by successfully launching and developing a new business. He is the CEO and co-founder of Obsidian Solutions Group, which has been an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company with more than 230 percent growth in the last two years. In 2019, the firm was awarded several government contracts totaling hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.
Prior to being in business, Logan served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. In 2008, he was recognized as the U.S. Fleet Forces Command Sea Sailor of the Year by the Navy.
CIP Finishes received the Small Business of the Year Award, which is presented to a company that balances business success with a dedication to improving the community’s quality of life. Since the company began in 1986, it has navigated the fast-changing landscape of multi-family residential communities, proving to be a regional leader in finishing hardware and installation needs. Locally, the company has put the finishing touches on Fredericksburg’s Cobblestone Square, The Seasons at Celebrate Virginia, Abberly at Southpoint, and Eagle Landing at University of Mary Washington’s Eagle Village.
To date, the firm founded by Paul Milde has furnished and installed interior hardware in more than 30,000 residential units. It recently broke $10 million in work under contract, which is a new record of success for the company.
Virginia Partners Bank received the Large Business of the Year Award. Founded as the only community bank headquartered in Fredericksburg in 2007, it has created more than 55 jobs, invested nearly $7 million in the local economy in facilities and equipment, and made over $700 million in loans.
Brian Baker received the Prince B. Woodard Leadership Award, which honors an individual who has provided a lifetime of service and commitment to the Fredericksburg region.
Baker has led the University of Mary Washington’s Small Business Development Center since 2002. During that time, he and his team have engaged 4,000 small business clients with a capital formation, or net capital accumulation, of $102.6 million. He’s been responsible for more than 1,000 training events and he has helped start over 550 small businesses, which have created or retained over 7,900 jobs.
Baker has also been active in the community serving on various boards and committees, including those of the Rappahannock Economic Development Corporation, Fredericksburg VA Main Street, Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce. In his spare time, he founded the Typhoon Elite Field Hockey Club in 2006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.