The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Fredericksburg program graduated its twelfth class of 31 fellows during a ceremony May 17 at the University of Mary Washington’s campus in Stafford County.
Lisa Wescoat, NSWC Federal Credit Union’s executive director of marketing and a member of the LF class of 2012, and Matthew Rothe, Leadership Fredericksburg 2019 Class President and pastor of The Way Church, were the commencement speakers and recounted their journeys through the program.
The 31 fellows in the 2019 class began their Leadership Fredericksburg experience in September 2018 with a personality profile assessment. Each month, community, business, nonprofit, political and educational leaders offered the fellows insights about their personal leadership journeys. In addition, each fellow was paired with a trained mentor from the business community who supported their progress throughout the program.
Leadership Fredericksburg has graduated more than 300 fellows since it started in 2008. It is now accepting applications for its 2020 Class.
An application can be obtained online at fredericksburgchamber.org or by calling the Chamber office at 540/373-9400. There is a $25 application fee. Applications must be received at the Chamber office July 1 by 5 p.m.
—Cathy Jett