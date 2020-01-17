A familiar name in women’s fashion is returning to Spotsylvania Towne Centre.
Young women’s clothing chain Charlotte Russe will open by late March in a 6,300 square foot location across from JCPenney.
Named after a French dessert, Charlotte Russe opened its first store in Carlsbad, Calif., in 1975. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last February, and closed 94 locations soon afterward. The company said in a court filing that it “suffered from a dramatic decrease in sales and in-store traffic” and struggled with “the burden of maintaining a large brick-and-mortar presence.” At the time, it had 512 locations.
The San Francisco-based company sold its brand and intellectual property last March to Toronto-based retailer YM Inc., which also owns such brands as Urban Planet, Urban Kids and Stitches. YM Inc. initially said it would reopen 100 Charlotte Russe locations, but had opened 135 by November, according to Retail Dive. The expansion efforts will continue this year, with an additional round of store openings kicking off in February.
