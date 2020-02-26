Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will soon open a new restaurant at 3722 Plank Road, Fredericksburg.

A hiring event will be held at the new restaurant location this week through Friday. Interviews for servers, cooks, bartenders and hosts will be conducted at the restaurant daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cheddar’s will continue accepting applications following the hiring event. Interested applicants can walk-in to apply in person or apply online at bit.ly/2HO44Qp.

For more information, visit cheddars.com.

