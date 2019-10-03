Several people have asked for a Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in The Free Lance-Star’s annual Wish List poll.

They’re about to get one.

A Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is under construction at 3722 Plank Road, which is in the Spotsylvania County strip shopping center containing a Gander Outdoors and Bed, Bath & Beyond. It is expected to open early next year. A hiring event will be held, but the date has not been determined.

“Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is known for being a place where guests can get a lot for not a lot,” said spokeswoman Brittany Baron in an email. “The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions in a welcoming atmosphere.”

Cheddar’s was founded in Arlington, Texas in 1979 by Aubrey Good and Doug Rogers, and was acquired by Darden Restaurants in 2017. It has 65 locations in several states. The Spotsylvania location will be the company’s third in Virginia. It also has restaurants in Roanoke and Newport News.

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

