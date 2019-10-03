Several people have asked for a Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in The Free Lance-Star’s annual Wish List poll.
They’re about to get one.
A Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is under construction at 3722 Plank Road, which is in the Spotsylvania County strip shopping center containing a Gander Outdoors and Bed, Bath & Beyond. It is expected to open early next year. A hiring event will be held, but the date has not been determined.
“Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is known for being a place where guests can get a lot for not a lot,” said spokeswoman Brittany Baron in an email. “The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions in a welcoming atmosphere.”
Cheddar’s was founded in Arlington, Texas in 1979 by Aubrey Good and Doug Rogers, and was acquired by Darden Restaurants in 2017. It has 65 locations in several states. The Spotsylvania location will be the company’s third in Virginia. It also has restaurants in Roanoke and Newport News.
—Cathy Jett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.