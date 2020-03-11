CHEDDAR'S

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is known for its hand-breaded chicken tenders that are fried to order.

A Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will open March 23 at 3722 Plank Road in Spotsylvania County.

“The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions in a welcoming atmosphere,” said spokeswoman Brittany Baron in an email.

Cheddar’s was founded in Arlington, Texas in 1979 by Aubrey Good and Doug Rogers, and was acquired by Darden Restaurants in 2017. It has 65 locations in several states. The Spotsylvania location will be the company’s third in Virginia. It also has restaurants in Roanoke and Newport News.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Load comments