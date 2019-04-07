Most of us have been there. The organization we work for is losing customers, patients, or students. When those who pay disappear, revenue is impacted and employee morale suffers. Perhaps a lack of customers is not the issue. Maybe expenses are out of control. Maybe it’s a combination of both. Whatever the culprit, the organization’s leadership ultimately is replaced, typically with an outsider.
Then what happens? Depending on the situation, of course, many organizations bring in what I would describe as turnaround specialists. These folks are highly motivated to address the issues, and quickly. Those who hired them have given them their marching orders. They are to right the ship. They were hired with that express purpose. Their timetable is limited to address whatever is causing the problems.
I’ve seen this. At an organization I know, a new unit head came in several years ago. Let’s call him Joe. While the folks who hired him had some ideas as to the problems causing the lost customers, Joe knew he had to complete his own assessment. As those of us who have worked in several places know, you cannot know everything about a workplace until you get there. Sometimes it’s because those hiring you don’t want you to know, as they’re afraid you won’t take the job. Generally, it’s just because there is no way to ask all of the right questions to get a full picture of the organization.
So Joe arrived and evaluated his team. For the most part, he had good employees and, for Joe’s purposes, they were willing to adapt to new ideas. Then Joe began talking with customers while, at the same time, considering the organization’s product offerings. What he learned was the products were not meeting the needs of the customers, so they were looking elsewhere.
Joe began asking his folks to update the products and, as appropriate, create new products to address the needs of the marketplace. He brought a sense of urgency never before seen in his organization. His team got on board and made it happen. They improved their marketing efforts and grew the business.
As they adapted to the needs of their customers over the next couple of years, Joe kept challenging them to do more. And more. And still more. Though Joe was still as energetic and motivated as ever, his employees found themselves worn out. As one person said, “Joe is entrepreneurial, but he always has his foot on the gas.”
Turnover began to increase as burnout became a factor. Joe and I had a conversation about the situation.
Joe’s pace was 100 mph, all the time. As he described himself, he said, “I’m paranoid.” He was afraid that he would fail, so he didn’t. But he forgot that everyone is not like him.
Could he take his foot off the gas occasionally and coast? The product mix was strong, marketing was doing its job, and the ship had been righted. Could he let his staff smell the proverbial roses without feeling like they were disloyal?
Plus it wasn’t healthy for him to be “on” all the time. We all need to recharge our batteries. There’s a reason organizations give employees vacation time—relaxed and happy employees perform better. Smart organizations figure out a way to get their folks to take days off, and employees should know to unplug when they’re away from the office.
So Joe is trying to coast a bit. Will he be successful? I hope so. He needs to give his employees a chance to celebrate their turnaround! And while he has recognized their efforts in the organization’s success, he can do more. I don’t think you can ever praise the good works of your people too much.
It’s time to pause, sing the staff’s praises, and bask in the successes. Joe can keep looking for ways to improve. That’s in his DNA. But giving his folks time to recharge their work batteries while at work will result in a workplace where people embrace the opportunity when Joe hits the gas pedal again.