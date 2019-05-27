Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will kick off its 2019 Community Conversations series with a panel discussion on “Powering Our Economy: The Energy Grid and Renewable Energy” at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the John F. Fick III Conference Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd.
Kent Farmer, president and CEO of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, and a panel of experts from sPower, Dominion Power and the Nuclear Economics Consulting Group will discuss the impact that energy and energy policy has on the region’s economy.
The annual series brings top public policy experts and lawmakers together to discuss many of the major business issues facing the region, the state, and the nation. There are two more programs in this year’s series. “Moving Our Economy Forward: Transportation Summit” will be held July 31, and “Innovation and Leadership in Healthcare” will be held Sept. 25. Both events will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Fees for each program are $30 for members and $45 for future members. A season pass for the entire series is $90. To register, go to the chamber’s website, fredericksburgchamber.org, or call the chamber office at 540/373-9400.