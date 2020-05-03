Creative2, a digital agency with one of its main hubs in Fredericksburg, is kicking off a fundraiser for the Brisben Center following star-studded livestream “The Call to Unite” over the weekend.
By launching the fundraiser on the heels of “The Call to Unite,” Creative2 hopes to get more attention on the area’s largest emergency homeless shelter and its struggle to take on the added expense of maintaining safe social distancing while simultaneously enduring substantial COVID-19-related funding shortfalls.
“In order to keep people a safe distance from each other, we’ve had to lease hotel rooms and it’s expensive,” explained Chris Payton, the Brisben Center’s resource officer. “Our signature fundraising event was canceled and private foundations we used to rely on are overwhelmed and no longer accepting proposals.
“On top of that, resources from government sources are projected to sharply decline while homelessness is projected to rise. As a result, we are facing substantial shortfalls.”
Creative2 is one of a handful of companies behind “The Call to Unite” that streamed Friday and Saturday and brought together more than 200 actors, musicians and public figures, including Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and President George W. Bush.
It has created a GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/f/brisben-center, where donations will be accepted for the Brisben Center and has pledged to match every dollar donated through the campaign up to $500 in the month of May. Additionally, if the related post on Creative2’s Facebook page, facebook.com/Creative2, is shared at least 100 times, the company will double its match.
Creative2 has sought out other local companies to pledge their own match. Four local companies and individuals have already signed on, including Gwyneth’s Gift, Brittany Henry Ministries, and two anonymous donors. Those interested in joining the matching efforts should email the company at info@creative2.com. Companies who take part will have the option of being included in future marketing for the campaign.
“‘The Call to Unite’ is giving us a chance to impact the U.S. as a whole,” said Hunter Renard, Creative2 Developer and University of Mary Washington alumnus, “but it’s even more meaningful to bring aid back home here to Fredericksburg. To know that some of our neighbors are struggling to pay their mortgage and put food on the table makes me glad to be involved in a solution.”
