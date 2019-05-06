Ask Elizabeth Delgado what makes a Cuban sandwich great, and she'll tell you it's the bread.
"The bread is everything," said Delgado, who will open Cuban Cravings restaurant in Cosner's Corner shopping center in Massaponax later this month.
"The recipe is so simple; it's the process of proofing the bread that makes the difference," she said. "Some compare to it French or Italian bread, there's a little extra oomph to it that regular bread doesn't have. If you've been to Miami, and especially if you're Cuban, you know the difference."
Delgado will get her baguette-like loaves with the characteristic crisp cracker crust and tender middle from a Florida bakery. Besides Cuban sandwiches, or Cubanos as they're often called, her new restaurant's menu will also include a number of dishes that were popular on the Cuban Cravings food truck that she used to operate. They include ropa vieja, which she makes with pulled brisket in a Creole tomato sauce.
"That was huge," she said. "It's very special to me because it was so popular."
Other typical Cuban dishes will include roasted pork served with beans and rice, a shrimp dish served with a Creole tomato sauce, sweet plantains and the types of pastries that are typically found in a Miami bakery. Cafecito, a strong, black, sweetened coffee popular in Miami and Cuba, will be on the menu as well.
Delgado, who grew up in Florida, said that she learned how to cook from her father and grandmother when she was a girl. She became the manager at a dentist's office and a Realtor, but always thought that she'd like to get into the food business. She started small by buying a food truck and taking it mainly to local breweries last year.
"There was nothing here that was Cuban," she said. "People were very happy with my flavors. It was a good turnout."
Delgado said she ended up having to sell the food truck after the rules changed for some of the equipment that she was using, including the hood system. She missed cooking so much and had heard so many compliments from the community that she started looking for a brick-and-mortar location. She found one at 10153 Jefferson Davis Highway, which is next to a Five Guys.