This year the area’s largest business expo reaches a noteworthy milestone—CulpeperFest is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Scheduled for June 12, 4 to 8 p.m. at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center, the event will include more than 125 businesses and will feature a full, live band, a VIP reception area with indoor air-conditioned seating and a buffet from Shawn’s Smokehouse BBQ of pulled chicken, pulled pork and brisket with three side dishes and a roll. Other VIP amenities include a photo booth and free soda.
Sponsored by Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, the event will bring back last year’s addition of a beer and wine garden with libations from local member wineries and breweries, including Beer Hound Brewery, Far Gohn Brewery, Old Trade Brewery, Mountain Run Winery and Narmada Winery. VIP ticket-holders will also get a CulpeperFest beer mug.
General admission provides access to 125 business booths, food vendors, live entertainment, free health screenings, demonstrations, products for sale, giveaways, family activities and the beer and wine garden.
Tickets are $5 for the public and VIP admission is $25 and may be purchased through Eventbright, from the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, or at the event. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to a Culpeper County charity.
In celebrating the 40th anniversary of CulpeperFest, the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce hopes to encourage residents to “keep their dollars local,” according to a news release. “CulpeperFest gives people the opportunity to learn more about what businesses offer right here in our own community,” the release states.
“CulpeperFest is always one of my favorite events of the year,” said Jeff Say, the chamber’s president and CEO. “This year’s event is shaping up to be a celebration of 40 years of connecting residents and businesses, and we hope that the public is excited for the activities we have planned for them!”
For more information visit culpeperfest.com or follow the event at faceook.com/CulpeperChamber.
