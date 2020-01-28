Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has been selected by MTH Management Corporation to provide exclusive commercial management services for four shopping centers in the Fredericksburg area.
They are Orange Village Shopping Center, a 108,140 square foot neighborhood center located at 231 N. Madison Road in Orange; Breezewood Centre is a 84,360 square foot retail center located at 10600-10697 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County; North Stafford Plaza, a 77,533 square foot neighborhood center located at 261-267 Garrisonville Road in Stafford County; and The Shops at England Run, a 62,500 square foot retail center located at 736 Warrenton Road in Stafford.
Paul Spellman and Angelo Ignudo of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer are portfolio managers assigned to the properties. Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer manages over 31 million square feet of commercial real estate properties in Virginia and South Carolina, as well as more than 9,125 multifamily units.
