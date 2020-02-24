Dominion Energy Virginia customers will see an almost $6 reduction in their monthly electric bill later this year if the State Corporation Commission approves the proposed fuel rate adjustment.
The fuel rate reduction is driven by the performance of Dominion’s generation fleet in Virginia, particularly the utility’s combined cycle power stations, according to Dominion.
“We remain focused on providing customers with reliable service, increasingly clean energy and a great value for their energy dollar,” said Robert M. Blue, president of Dominion Energy Virginia.
Large industrial customers in the Commonwealth will see a reduction of around 10 percent under the new rate proposal.
The new rate will take effect May 1 if approved by the State Corporation Commission. No change can occur without its approval.
The fuel charge comprises about 20 percent of a typical residential bill. The company is not allowed to make any profit on the fuel charge, so customers only pay for the actual cost of power station fuels.
—Staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.