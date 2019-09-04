Eleven boutique owners have teamed up to put on the first Fredericksburg Downtown Fashion Week on Sept. 9–15.
Their shops will showcase men and women’s fall/winter 2019 fashions, and will offer in-store promotions and activities during those days. There will also be a fashion show Sept. 12 and a “Fashion Crawl In-Store Shopping Event” on Sept. 13.
The event is intended to show shoppers that they don’t have to drive to Richmond or Washington to find a variety of on-trend men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, said Monkee’s of Fredericksburg owner Catherine Sullivan.
Downtown Fredericksburg’s shops carry everything from the latest from European designers to popular outdoor-inspired brands and accessories, as well as casual and contemporary American brands, and preppy and young fashion pieces.
“They also get personal service, and are able to keep tax dollars here,” Sullivan said.
Besides Monkee’s, the other boutiques taking part in Fashion Week are: Ava Laurenne Bride, Cose Belle Boutique, Peacaloo Boutique, Lady Legacy, Alan Furs Leathers and Cashmeres, Bash Boutique, Willow, 2 Hearts 1 Dress, River Rock Outfitter, and Pye & Co.
Sullivan said that the store owners began discussing the possibility of holding a fashion show to last year, and it eventually morphed into Fashion Week.
“We’ve been having fun collaborating,” she said. “I’ve worked at or owned this store for 11 years, and we’ve never done anything like this where all the boutiques have come together. That’s been energizing.”
The fashion show will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Inn at the Old Silk Mill, 1707 Princess Anne St. Tickets are $35, and include heavy appetizers and a drink ticket. They can be purchased the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, 706 Caroline St., or online at FredericksburgFashionShow.eventbrite.com. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Fredericksburg VA Main Street Inc.
Participating boutiques will remain open until 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and offer refreshments and new specials just for that day.
Throughout the week, there will be opportunities to win a gift card pack from participating businesses that’s valued at over $600. For details on how to win it, follow the Fredericksburg Downtown Fashion Show Event on the Fredericksburg Downtown Facebook and Instagram pages.
