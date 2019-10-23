A downtown Fredericksburg restaurant specializing in French-inspired fare and seafood has closed, according to a notice posted on its Facebook page.
Executive chef Jacqueline Hartman opened The Confident Rabbit at 309 William St. two years ago, and said in the notice that she and her husband spent many weeks reaching that decision.
“I would be lying if I didn’t say that I was very sad about this, but quite frankly it just isn’t a feasible business opportunity any longer. We’ve tried to weather the storm, but the winds have proven to be too fierce. The business just isn’t there to support us any longer,” she wrote. “This was a very hard decision and unless you are in this business you shouldn’t judge those who try. I had the courage to do it. And now have the courage to end it.”
Before opening The Confident Rabbit, Hartman had been the Kenmore Inn’s general manager and executive chef.
She thanked her staff and customers in the notice, and said that she would continue to dine and shop local.
—Cathy Jett
