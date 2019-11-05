A downtown Fredericksburg yoga studio is seeking nominations this month of local veterans and active military members who might benefit from yoga.
Dragonfly Yoga Studio, 810 Caroline St., will give all eligible nominees a complimentary month of yoga classes at the studio. In addition, two nominees will receive membership good for unlimited yoga classes for a year.
Studio owner Anne Kemp, whose husband is an active-duty Marine, created the program in May of 2019 to recognize the local veteran community and bring awareness to veterans about the benefits of yoga. The studio solicits nominations in May and November, and forms a committee to award two one-year memberships.
Two Dragonfly instructors have personal experience using yoga to build resilience among military and veteran communities. Susan Barber developed specially tailored yoga for soldiers and their spouses at the U.S. Army’s Warrior Transition Unit in Wiesbaden, Germany. Becca Childress, a veteran herself, works at Headquarters Marine Corps incorporating elements of yoga into the design of Marine Corps programs for operational stress management.
In addition to the Veteran Sponsorship Program, the studio hosts a free weekly veteran-focused Yoga for Warriors class in partnership with the Team Red White and Blue Fredericksburg Chapter at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
Anyone interested in nominating a veteran or military member can go online to dragonflyyogafred.com/veteran-sponsorship-program for more information and to submit nominations. All nominees and those selected for the Veterans Sponsorship Program will remain anonymous.
