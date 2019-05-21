Dressbarn, the women's clothing chain that's been around for more than 50 years, plans to wind down its retail operations and eventually close its approximately 650 stores.
The company has locations in three shopping centers in this area: Central Park in Fredericksburg, Cosner's Corner in Massaponax and Stafford Marketplace in Garrisonville.
"This decision was difficult, but necessary, as the Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment," Chief Financial Officer Steven Taylor said in a news release.
A final Dressbarn shutdown date has not been announced. Stores will remain open with no changes to return, refund or gift card policies.
Dressbarn was founded in the 1960s as a place where women in need of career wear "could find fashion at a value." It has about 6,800 employees and is owned by Ascena, which also owns LOFT, Lane Bryant, Lou & Grey, Catherines, Cacique and Justice.