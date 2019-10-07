Chinese, Turkish and Russian tariffs are just the latest challenge for Virginia tobacco farmers such as Robert Mills Jr., who farms 100 acres but is considering going down to 60 next year if the trade wars continue. The demand for the two predominant kinds of tobacco leaf - flue-cured and burley, both of which are used almost entirely in cigarette blends - has declined sharply. From 1996 to 2000 alone, the amount of U.S. flue-cured and burley leaf used worldwide dropped by 25%. Sales have declined as the world demand for American-grown cigarette tobacco has waned, with other countries able to offer a cheaper product largely because of lower labor costs.
Smoking has declined, and overall demand for cigarette tobacco has continued to shrink, with alternatives like the e-cigarette and legal cannabis accelerating the drop-off. Many farmers predict this could be the smallest tobacco crop grown in the United States since before World War II, a bleak prediction born of many leaf dealers dramatically cutting purchasing contracts in anticipation of weak sales. In recent years China has been the largest buyer of American tobacco, although China itself is the largest producer of tobacco, but steep tariffs on U.S. imports have caused China to pivot to tobacco from Brazil, India and Zimbabwe.
