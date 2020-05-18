Pawnshops might not make the top 10 list when you consider “essential businesses” during the coronavirus pandemic, but the shops are booming while much of the state remains locked down.
“Parents are at home with their kids and they don’t know what to do with them, so they’re buying televisions and PlayStation 4s to keep them out of their hair,” said Robert “Todd” Myers, a sales representative at Fredericksburg Gold & Pawn, at 447 Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg.
When the economy takes a downturn, pawnshops usually see an upswing in business, as consumers hope to get a few extra bucks from selling a personal item or two to help pay some of the piled-up household bills. But right now, that’s not the case, as video games, televisions, computers and firearms are flying off the pawnshop shelves.
Myers said he hasn’t seen a customer come through the doors to sell an item in weeks, but has been overwhelmed by anxious shoppers looking for a home entertainment fix, or interested in starting a new hobby, such as learning a musical instrument.
Myers said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused sales at his 20-year-old store to triple.
“Before [the pandemic], we were selling one or two game systems a week, now we’re sold-out,” said Myers.
Myers said he’s also experiencing heavy sales in televisions, guitars, guitar amplifiers and firearms.
“People are not selling stuff; they’re looking for stuff,” said Myers.
J.D. Borgman, manager of Downtown Gold and Pawn, at 2011 Princess Anne St. in Fredericksburg, is experiencing similar sales records at his shop. Like Myers, Borgman’s supply of video game consoles and televisions has been depleted during the coronavirus pandemic.
“After that, it was laptops, then home computers, because people were setting up their homes to work from home or do school work online, then they started leaning towards musical instruments,” said Borgman.
Anthony Ball, manager of B&B Pawnbrokers at 4420 Lafayette Blvd. in Fredericksburg, said he’s sold more guitars in the last 60 days than he sold all of last year.
“And firearms and ammunition are selling like there’s no tomorrow,” said Ball. “Anything that you could possibly think of that will entertain you, because everyone coming in here is bored.”
Borgman said business has been exceptionally good at his shop, but said because he hasn’t seen a customer come to his shop to sell a product since early March, the in-demand, stay-at-home items have run out of stock. As a result, he’s made some creative marketing adjustments to attract a different breed of buyer.
When the televisions ran out, Borgman combated the flat-screen shortage by selling older, bubble-back television sets, which he said area nonprofits do not accept. Today, he sells those older TV sets to “retro-gamers,” who are still playing 1980s-vintage Nintendo cartridge games.
“The new televisions don’t work with those games because they’re plasma or high definition,” said Borgman. “They only work with the older, bubble-back televisions.”
Borgman sold 21 bubble-backs over the last few weeks.
As for computers, Borgman is sold-out of those, and he said they went fast. Borgman said when people shop for a particular item at a pawnshop, they usually pick through the collection of similar items and select the best from the bunch they find.
“Everything’s been picked over,” Borgman said last week. “All I have left is a Google Chromebook, and that’s probably one of the older ones.”
When making purchases from customers, Borgman said he pays for items brought to his store by comparing the product’s price to similar items he finds on eBay, Craigslist and other online sites. He also relies on his nine years of experience as a pawnbroker to make his final decision on a fair price for the customer.
“Not what it’s worth in the store,” said Borgman. “Just because you paid $400 for it yesterday, it’s not worth $400 today, because you took it out of the box.”
Although the intake of products has declined, Ball said when people do come in to sell, there are a “hodgepodge of considerations” to look at in each and every transaction.
“I try to help as much as I can,” said Ball. “I can spend a lot more on something that I know I can quickly dispose of, versus something that’s going to sit on the shelf and collect dust.”
Although Ball said business at his shop has been great, he looks cautiously at the future, as businesses slowly begin to rebound across Virginia from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Let’s say I do well for a couple of months and then there’s a quick economic downturn, so over the next six months what we’ve taken in may dwindle down to where it evens out, or it’s less,” said Ball. “It’s a double-edged sword.”
