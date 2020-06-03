The hotel industry has been hard hit by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, but a new hotel in King George County opened Monday with about 25 percent occupancy.
The My Place Hotel at 4235 Market Center Drive is located near the near the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center at Dahlgren and the U.S. 301 bridge. The 64-unit, three-story property is the only extended-stay hotel in the county.
“We expect to continue to increase our occupancy as our two biggest business drivers continue to bring in more people,” said David Zabelsky, a partner and operator of the hotel.
Military personnel are looking for an extended stay hotel when they participate in training classes at the base, as are crews that are working on the new U.S. 301 bridge until it’s finished in 2023, he said. As an example, he said that one of the bridge project managers recently checked in and made an initial reservation for more than 250 nights.
“We expect that project to start bringing in more and business in the next two weeks to a month,” Zabelsky said. “We really anticipate this hotel being a very popular destination, especially with so many visitors to the area being guests who are staying months at a time.”
My Place Hotel offers such features as a cooktop, microwave and full-size refrigerator, as well as on-site laundry facilities and complimentary high-speed internet service. Nightly, weekly and monthly rates are available.
The My Place Hotel America chain has also instituted an Always Clean initiative at all its franchises in light of concerns about COVID-19. The program includes increased cleaning of high-touch areas throughout public spaces and guest rooms utilizing the trusted sanitation products from Ecolab.
Ron Rivett, My Place’s co-founder and chairman, co-founded Super 8 Motels in Aberdeen, S.D., in 1974, along with longtime friend Dennis Brown. After selling the Super 8 Motel system in 1993, he envisioned opening a chain of hotels that would offer both short- and long-term stays with modern amenities at an affordable price.
The first My Place Hotel opened in Dickinson, N.D., in 2012. Today, there are 56 across the country. The one in Dahgren is the first in Virginia.
