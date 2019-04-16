Kevin McGrath of Long and Foster Real Estate was named Realtor of the Year at the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors’ annual awards gala April 10 at the Fredericksburg Country Club.
About 130 members were in attendance for the festivities, which included the awards ceremony and a fundraiser.
Also receiving awards were DeAnna Hamn, 1st Choice Better Homes and Land, Rookie Salesperson of the Year; Deb Ellis, Coldwell Banker Elite, Manager of the Year; Pam Downing, Coldwell Banker Elite, Realtors Choice; Kevin McGrath, Long and Foster Real Estate, Educator of the Year; and Carol Sondrini, Coldwell Banker Elite, Melanie Thompson Award.
The event also raised more than $1,200 for the Fredericksburg Realtors Foundation, which supports local nonprofit organizations that help individuals and families secure and retain shelter.
FAAR is a trade association representing more than 1,600 Realtor members and 80 affiliates. It serves the city of Fredericksburg and counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Orange and King George. FAAR also has members working in the surrounding counties of Westmoreland, Louisa and Prince William.