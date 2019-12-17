The Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors hosted its annual Changing of the Guard installation dinner Thursday at the University of Mary Washington’s University Center.
Incoming President Drew Fristoe of Coldwell Banker Elite and his leadership team were installed by a team of FAAR Past Presidents including Claire Forcier–Rowe, Sherry Bailey and Suzy Stone.
Other officers are: President-Elect Carrie Danko, 1st Choice Better Homes and Land, LC; Vice President Pam Kuper, Century 21 New Millennium; Secretary Carol Sondrini, Coldwell Banker Elite; Treasurer Deb Ellis, Coldwell Banker Elite. The board of directors are: Clay Murray, Cindy LeBrun and Kelly Bradshaw Walker, all of Coldwell Banker Elite; Randy Walther of Nest Realty, Lynn Lenahan of 1st Choice Better Homes and Land, LC; Sandy Pearce of Pathway Realty; and Donna Schmidt of American Home Shield. Immediate Past President Linda Fosdick of Dockside Realty will join the 2020 Leadership Team on the Board of Directors.
Several awards were also given out at the dinner, including:
- Affiliate of the Year to Scott Hine of Assurance Financial.
- The Good Neighbor Award to DeAnna Hamn of 1st Choice Better Homes & Land and Sarah Stelmok of Nest Realty.
- The Spirit Award to Tony and Sharon Shade of RE/MAX Allegiance.
- The Raising the Bar Award to Deb Ellis of Coldwell Banker Elite.
- Icon Awards to Chris Kaila of Exit Elite Realty and Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood.
- Silver Circle Awards to Sabrina Anderson of Exit Realty Group, Jennifer Curtis of Century 21 Classic, Mark Dorsey of Century 21 Redwood, James Hough of Long and Foster, Latana Locke of Coldwell Banker Elite, Tina McElroy of Century 21 Redwood, Annette Roberts of RE/MAX Cornerstone Realty, Dixie Washington of RE/MAX SuperCenter.
