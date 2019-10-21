The Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors will hold a free event about the federal government’s Qualified Opportunity Zone program from 8:30–10:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Fredericksburg Center for Advanced Technology (FredCAT) at 1325 Central Park Blvd.
Kristen Dahlman and Adam Northup of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development will be the featured speakers.
The event aims to bring together government officials, developers, Realtors and other stakeholders to learn about Qualified Opportunity Zones and how they can impact the Fredericksburg region in a positive way. Anyone who works with investors or has an interest in economic development is encouraged to attend and be part of the discussion.
Two of Fredericksburg’s six Census tracts are part of the Opportunity Zone program, which allows investors to receive tax benefits on capital gains by investing those gains in qualified census tracts designated as part of the program. The tracts comprise all the land west of U.S. 1, in addition to a small section east of U.S. 1 in the northern part of the City between the canal and the Rappahannock River. Among the areas of the City located in the two tracts are the Hylton property, Celebrate Virginia South, Central Park, Eagle Village, the State Route 3 and U.S. 1 corridors, the Mary Washington Hospital campus, Idlewild and the Mill District/Princess Anne corridor.
People interested in attending should RSVP to FAAR’s Kim McClellan at kmcclellan@faarmembers.com by Friday, Nov. 8. More information about the program and tax benefits is available at fredericksburgva.com/281/Opportunity-Zone-Program.
