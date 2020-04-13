The Fredericksburg Area Builders Association is challenging all LEGO builders age 3-17 to show off their master LEGO skills in its LEGO Home Building Contest.
To compete, they must use LEGOs to build a house using their own, original design. Then they should photograph it from several different angles and point out any special features.
The photos, along with the child’s first name and age, should be sent to FABA by Facebook Direct Message (@FABA.VIRGINIA) or by email to admin@fabava.com by May 4.
FABA’s team of “experts” will select the winners. Depending on entries, winners will be broken into age categories. Winners will receive a $25 Amazon gift card, and their first name and house will be posted on FABA’s Facebook page.
FABA represents builders, developers, building trade professionals, and many other local businesses that provide goods and services to support the building industry in Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
