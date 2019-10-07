By FROM STAFF REPORTS

Wingate Appraisal Service, a professional appraisal firm, is inspecting properties in the City of Fredericksburg for the 2020 general property reassessment, which is required by state law.

The last reassessment in Fredericksburg was effective July 1, 2016, with the field work being completed in 2015/2016. The purpose of the reassessment process is to bring all assessments to an updated 100 percent of market value and assure uniformity of assessments.

Wingate’s staff is compiling sales data from different areas of the city, verifying existing information, updating photographs and collecting additional data, as needed. Field inspections will help the assessors verify the property data, and this process will take several months to complete.

Wingate staff carry city identification and have magnetic signs on their automobiles, with the words, Real Estate Assessment. If you are a property owner or resident who wishes to confirm the identity of reassessment staff members you may see in your neighborhood, please call the Commissioner of the Revenue Real Estate Office at 540/372-1207 or the City Police Department at 540/373-3122.

Notices of the new proposed assessed values will be mailed to property owners prior to May 2020, providing hearing dates and times when owners will have an opportunity to discuss and/or, if necessary, appeal new assessments. The new assessed values will go into effect July 1.

