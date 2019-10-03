First Line Technology plans to move its operation from Chantilly to Stafford County, where it will expand its operations.
The minority-owned small business designs and manufactures disaster preparedness and emergency response equipment, as well as products for military and first responders. It will relocate to 487 Lendall Lane, which is off U.S. 17.
“This property is perfect for us as it accommodates our needs for office space, our training capability, and the production and assembly of our products,” Amit Kapoor, First Line’s president, in a news release. “We’re excited about the continued growth of the company, and to partner with Stafford County to keep this success in Virginia.”
Stafford’s Board of Supervisors voted 6–0 Tuesday to approve an economic development incentive agreement for First Line. (Board member Wendy Maurer was absent.) The agreement requires the company to purchase an underutilized property and building, invest $1.35 million in new business personal property, and transfer or hire at least 19 employees over five years.
In return, Stafford’s Economic Development Authority will reimburse the company for building and planning permits up to $25,000. The EDA will also grant First Line an amount up to 50 percent of the business personal property tax revenue that it’s expected to generate in Stafford for each of the five years.
First Line works with first responders and the military to develop innovative products that make their jobs easier and safer. Its newest product is a life-saving decontamination technology for war fighters and first responders. The U.S. Navy signed an exclusive license agreement with First Line in 2016 to permit the manufacture of the technology, which was developed at Dahlgren.
“Several facilities matched our needs, and we determined the Stafford location fit our current and long-term plans perfectly,” Kapoor said. “It provides a place to showcase our corporate capabilities and space to grow additional product lines.”
Curry Roberts, president of the public/private economic development marketing partnership, said he hopes First Line is the first of many businesses in the region that will open to develop Dahlgren’s military products for civilian use. The company also aligns with the types of industries that Stafford has targeted to bring to the county, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Snellings.
“It is wonderful to see First Line Technology choosing Stafford to expand their business,” said Supervisor Tom Coen.
