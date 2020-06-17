A local personal training business with two workout studios in the area, fit20 USA, announced it will soon open a third at Liberty Place in downtown Fredericksburg.
The company has two other locations, at Cosner’s Corner in Spotsylvania County and Aquia Park in Stafford County.
“Our newest studio in Virginia will be larger to accommodate conference and training facilities as we expand our franchise program nationwide,” said Ben Litalien, the firm’s chief development officer.
At fit20 studios, specialized strength training machines are used to create a full-body workout.
Fit20 workouts are by appointment and with a personal trainer. Exercise happens without changing clothes or showering, in a climate-controlled environment. There are no mirrors or group workouts, and that it takes “only 20 minutes per week to achieve maximum results," according to the company.
