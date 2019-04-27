FROM STAFF REPORTS
RICHMOND—Cathy Jett, a veteran reporter and editor with The Free Lance–Star, received the Virginia Professional Communicators’ 2019 Communicator of Achievement Award Saturday at the group’s spring conference at the University of Richmond.
The award is the highest honor bestowed by the state group to those members who have distinguished themselves within and beyond their profession. It is given for exceptional achievement in the communications field and service to the affiliate, the National Federation of Press Woman, and the community.
A University of Richmond graduate, Jett began her career with The Free Lance–Star in 1976 and has written thousands of news and feature stories on diverse topics, including education, city government and business. Formerly editor of the Style section, she currently is business editor, while also covering the Fredericksburg city government.
Jett’s articles helped expose a nationwide Ponzi scheme in 2007 and she has received numerous state and national journalism awards.
A longtime active member and former president of Virginia Press Women, the forerunner of the VPC, Jett is currently treasurer of the VPW Foundation, which raises money for annual scholarships to communications majors. In addition, she is a former member of the Junior Board of Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc., and volunteers for her church and homeowners association.
Virginia Professional Communicators is a statewide organization of professional women and men pursuing careers across the communications spectrum.
Jett now advances to national competition for the COA Award, which will be presented June 28 at the NFPW conference in Baton Rouge, La.