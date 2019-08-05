Forte Music Studios in Fredericksburg is closing after providing music instruction and performance opportunities to students throughout the Fredericksburg area for 14 years.
Its final closing sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at 1691 Jefferson Davis Highway.
“Whether or not you’re interested in buying anything, we invite you to drop by for a visit. We’ll have punch, cookies and smiles. And you’ll have a chance to say ‘good-bye’ to a special place with lots of happy memories!” the owners wrote in an email.
Forte Music Studios was started by Christine Hartigan in 2005, and purchased in 2011 by father and son John and Young Devereaux. A letter sent to students, parents and community friends earlier this year said they are closing because some of their teachers had moved or found it necessary to stop teaching during the past year. That resulted in “a significant drop in student enrollment.”
—Cathy Jett