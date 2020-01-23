Winchester-based accounting and consulting firm Yount, Hyde and Barbour has acquired Fredericksburg-based accounting firm Woodcock & Associates PC, whose office is in the Central Park Corporate Center.

The two firms announced the merger Monday. Woodcock & Associates specializes in construction accounting.

“Woodcock & Associates has been an invaluable resource to clients in the construction industry since its founding. We are excited to combine both teams experience and skill set,” Scott Moulden, YHB’s managing partner, stated in a news release.

Since 2000 Woodcock & Associates it has serviced the Greater Washington–Richmond corridor.

Established in 1947, YHB is a certified public accounting and consulting firm with seven locations.

The merger will make the Fredericksburg office YHB’s eighth location in Virginia, and will expand its capabilities and client base in the construction industry. Staff will continue to serve clients out of their Central Park location in Fredericksburg.

—Staff report

