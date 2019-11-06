The Fredericksburg Area Builders Association added 85 members by the conclusion of its October membership drive, which was the most successful single membership drive for the association in recent history.
This makes FABA the fastest-growing home building industry association in the state, and one of the fastest growing on the East Coast. Growth is one of the strongest indicators of industry and consumer confidence in the housing market for the upcoming spring building season.
FABA members are also members of the National Home Builders Association and the Home Builders Association of Virginia.
—Staff report
