The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with area school systems, is seeking businesses to participate in their inaugural “Discover Your Future!” event Oct. 9–10 at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center in Celebrate Virginia South in Fredericksburg.
The event is designed to help introduce students in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania, to local businesses through career exploration, preparation and commitment.
Eighth graders will attend during the school day Oct. 9 and 10 to learn more about the career opportunities available in the region. Participating businesses are asked to provide an interactive and engaging display to highlight and promote what they do. The goal is to spark career interests.
High school juniors and seniors will participate in mock interviews with local business leaders and attend workforce readiness breakout sessions during the school day Oct. 10. Businesses are asked to provide a representative to participate in the mock interviews. Students will also have the opportunity to learn more about participating businesses while they’re at the expo center.
High school and college students, along with the general public, will be invited to attend a job fair from 3–5 p.m. both days. It will provide businesses with an opportunity to meet with prospective employees to help fill immediate workforce needs.
Businesses that wish to participate should fill out the registration form at fredericksburgchamber.org/DiscoverYourFuture by May 31. There is no charge to participate, and set up is Oct. 8.
Businesses can also sign up to become an event sponsor on the same form. Sponsorship opportunities include advertising and premier booth location.