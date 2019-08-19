Ten companies in the Fredericksburg region have made Inc. magazine’s 2019 list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States, as did a Richmond firm that owns a popular Fredericksburg restaurant.
Locally, the highest ranked company to make the list was GCubed, a five-year-old Stafford County cybersecurity and IT firm that came in 386th in its first time on the list.
“We are humbled and honored to receive such a prestigious award,” founder and CEO Vernon Green Jr. said in a news release. “We continue to attribute our success to listening to the needs of our customers.”
Others on the list are:
- Sprout School Supplies, a Colonial Beach company that provides prepackaged school supply kits that have been customized to the supply lists of each student’s school. It was No. 531.
- Fletcher Construction, a Stafford company that provides roofing, window, and siding replacement and builds decks and screened enclosures. It was No. 618.
- Federal Strategies, a Fredericksburg company that provides government services. It was No. 1204.
- DJB Hospitality Holding Co./Sedona Taphouse Restaurants, a Richmond firm that owns the popular Sedona Taphouse on William Street. It was No. 1370.
- Obsidian Solutions Group, a Fredericksburg government services company. It was 1680.
- TechOp Solutions International, a Stafford government services firm. It was 3912.
- IntelliWare, a Fredericksburg government services firm. It was 4028.
- ProHome Metro DC, a construction company in Catlett. It was 4333.
- Tekla Research, a Fredericksburg government services firm. It was 4940.
- Cogent Solutions, a Fredericksburg government services firm. It was 4954.