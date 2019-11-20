The U.S. Department of Labor has selected eight Fredericksburg-area companies as 2019 HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients.

It is the only federal-level award that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire and retain America’s veterans. Criteria for recognition for gold or platinum levels vary by the size of the company and such factors as the percentage of employees who are veterans, percentage of new hires during the previous year who are veterans and the percentage of veteran employees who have been retained for at least 12 months.

Local platinum recipients are: SimVentions Inc. and Patricio Enterprises Inc., both of which are listed as medium-sized companies; and Oxley Enterprises Inc., which is listed as a small business.

Local gold recipients are: American States Utility Services Inc., which is listed in the medium-sized company category; and Green Cell Consulting LLC, Bowman Tax & Financial LLC, Worldwide Counter Threat Solutions LLC and GCubed, all of which are listed in the small business category.

—Cathy Jett

Get our FredBiz Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Load comments