FROM STAFF REPORTS
Area localities are offering tips for business owners and employees who are facing challenges because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Fredericksburg’s Economic Development Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday in Council Chambers in City Hall, 715 Princess Anne St., to discuss a temporary grant program to help small businesses. Attendance will be limited to 10 members of the public, and comments will not be accepted.
The meeting will be broadcast on Cox channel 84 and Verizon channel 42, and via Facebook live at facebook.com/fxbggov. It will also be archived on the city’s website, fredericksburgva.gov.
Stafford County is encouraging businesses to complete applications for the U.S. Small Business Administration Coronavirus Disaster Assistance Program, even though Virginia isn’t eligible yet. The county is also asking that small business owners complete a Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity survey online at surveymonkey.com/r/7RMY8SH before 5 p.m. Friday to help with the state and federal response and in getting Virginia added to the eligible-areas list.
Stafford’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism also created a Coronavirus Business Resource webpage at gostaffordva.com/coronavirus.
Finally, the Orange Downtown Alliance has compiled the following list of resources:
Restaurant workers with reduced hours or a layoff can apply for unemployment through the he Virginia Employment Commission. Gov. Ralph Northam has directed the one-week waiting period be suspended, as well as the requirement to conduct a weekly job search by those receiving unemployment insurance benefits. The agency recommends workers file a claim online or via phone. Visit vec.virginia.gov/node/11699.
- President Donald Trump has ordered all foreclosures and evictions to be suspended until the end of April. The moratorium will apply only to homeowners with mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration, a HUD agency that backs affordable home loans issued through private firms. The Federal Housing Finance Agency has announced that it would suspend foreclosures and evictions for homeowners with mortgages backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.
Attorney General Mark Herring said Tuesday that evictions in the state will be suspended for 21 days. The Supreme Court of Virginia also issued an order Tuesday declaring a judicial emergency and suspending all nonessential court cases including those involving new eviction cases for 21 days.
The State Corporation Commission on Wednesday blocked electric, gas and water companies from disconnecting service for 60 days.
- The Holli Fund is accepting applications and donations. Holli Fund offers financial grants to those in the food service community experiencing an economic crisis such as injury, illness, death of an immediate family member, loss of wages or hours because of coronavirus restrictions, or other emergency. To apply, visit thehollifund.org.
- The United States Bartenders Guild National Charity Foundation is accepting applications and donations. The organization has set up a relief fund offering grants to those financially impacted by COVID-19. Bartenders, their spouses or their children are eligible to apply for financial assistance. Visit usbgfoundation.org/covid-19-response.
- Golden Rule Charity is accepting applications and donations. Both hospitality and employees and businesses are considered for grants. Payments are not made directly to the applicant, but to vendors. Visit goldenrulecharity.org.
- Restaurant Workers Community Foundation is accepting applications and donations. It was founded in 2018 to advocate for gender equality, racial justice, fair wages and healthy work environments in the restaurant industry.
In the wake of the coronavirus, RWCF’s focus is on supporting workers, small business owners, and an industry in crisis.
- For details, visit restaurantworkerscf.org.
- Northam is authorizing rapid response funding, through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, for employers eligible to remain open during this emergency. Funds may be used to clean facilities and support emergency needs. For details, visit doleta.gov/wioa.
NATIONAL
- As part of its coronavirus response, the federal government will give filers 90 days to pay income taxes due on up to $1 million in tax owed. The reprieve on that amount would cover many pass-through entities and small businesses.
- SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance for each affected small business. These loans can provide economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses and offer repayment plans up to 30 years. The governor needs to declare an economic injury disaster to get this moving in Virginia, which is expected within the week. For details, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
- Facebook announced an investment of $100 million to help 30,000 small businesses in over 30 countries. These grants are in the form of cash and ad credits. For details, visit facebook.com/business/grants.
