All the screens at Fredericksburg-area movie theaters have gone dark.
Following Regal Cinemas decision to close all of its theaters across the country earlier in the week, Paragon Village 12 Theaters in Spotsylvania Towne Centre and Marquee Cinemas Southpoint 9 near Massaponax decided to shut down, as well. The closures went into effect Tuesday night.
In statements posted on their websites, both theater chains said the decision was being made in consideration of the health and safety of their staffs and guests.
The statement from Paragon noted that while there have been no reported cases at its cinemas, “We have made the decision to close our Virginia locations temporarily.”
The statement said the decision was largely based on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s limiting the size of crowds in an effort to “flatten the curve,” and that the theaters “hope to have our doors open again soon to welcome you back.”
Other businesses at Spotsylvania Towne Centre also announced closures. These include anchors Belk and Macy's, which temporarily closed stores Tuesday. Belk said that its closure will last through March 30, and Macy's intends to stay closed until March 31 at this time.
"We understand this development can greatly impact our store associates, and we’ve taken steps to support them and their families during this time," Belk CEO said in a statement on the company's website. "We’re providing benefits and compensation to our impacted workforce during this two-week temporary closure."
Target has announced that it is reducing hours and closing all its stores by 9 p.m. daily in order to replenish stock and deep clean stores. It is also reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for the elderly and those with underlying conditions.
Other major retailers who have announced temporary closings include Yankee Candle, Hot Topic, Torrid, American Eagle and Claire's, to name a few.
"At this point, Spotsylvania Towne Centre remains open," said Joe Bell, spokesman for mall owner Cafaro Cos. "We're keeping an eye on the situation and constantly reassessing."
Another theater in Spotsylvania County, Marquee Southpoint 9, said its closure is "a precautionary measure and out of concern for our staff, families and our communities," according to its website.
“We will continue to evaluate the situation as it evolves, and make adjustments accordingly,” the site said.
Another local entertainment option, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Falmouth, announced rescheduled and delayed productions in a recent email.
Its main-stage production of "Bright Star," which was set to open March 25, is rescheduled to open April 15. The Children’s Theatre show "Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Jr." has been postponed indefinitely.
Riverside also announced the delay of its 23rd season, and the cancellation of its production of "Murder for Two."
Staff writer Cathy Jett contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.