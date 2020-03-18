St. Patrick’s Day is normally the busiest day of the year for Jay’s Downtown Sports Lounge in Fredericksburg and Jay’s Sports Lounge in Stafford County.
Will Epes, the executive chef, listened to what President Donald Trump said about COVID-19 before placing his order for corned beef two weeks ago for the restaurants’ annual bash specials. At the time, he said that he figured the virus outbreak wouldn’t be a big deal.
“I was honestly thinking that we’d have a little bit of a dip in service,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “I didn’t foresee grocery stores running out of food and total chaos in Walmart, or people in the news for selling bootleg hand sanitizer. It’s definitely new territory for everyone involved.”
Breakfast business was brisk Tuesday morning, which gave him hope, Epes said. But the number of customers had dwindled by lunchtime, and then Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all restaurants limit the number of patrons to 10. Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody put the requirement into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Early that evening, Jay’s Downtown Sports Lounge had just 10 people including employees, and the wait staff was spacing diners across the room in keeping with social-distancing guidelines.
Epes said he also decided to hold off hiring staff for Fork ’n’ Biscuit, a new venture that Jay’s owner Sanjay Sharma had planned to open on Caroline Street next month.
“We’re having a teleconference right now with management to figure out what we’re going to do,” Epes said Tuesday. “This is killing me. It’s one of those I-have-to-laugh-or-I’ll-cry kind of things.
Restaurants across the Fredericksburg region and nationwide are facing a new normal in response to the spread of COVID-19.
The National Restaurant Association expects restaurant sales to decline by $225 billion during the next three months, which will prompt the loss of 5 million to 7 million jobs. It has sent a proposal to the federal government seeking direct financial relief, tax breaks, loans and insurance options.
In the meantime, many full-service restaurants nationally are coping by shifting to a pickup, takeout and delivery model, according to the trade publication Nation’s Restaurant News. Most popular fast-food and fast-casual chains have closed their dining areas nationwide, but continue to offer drive-thru or pickup service.
Delivery companies such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats are offering special deals. DoorDash is offering a no-contact delivery option, for example. Grubhub is deferring commission fees for independent restaurants and matching their promotions, and Uber Eats is waiving delivery fees for all orders from independently owned restaurants.
Sedona Taphouse is providing its own delivery service, as well as offering pickup for now. It has closed the dining room in most of its 13 locations across the country, including the one in downtown Fredericksburg.
Customers picking up orders at the Fredericksburg location can get beer or wine, since it has an off-premise ABC license, said managers Hector Castillo and Thomas Cleary. They said they are working on getting an additional license that will allow them to include beer and wine in delivery orders, as well. State law prohibits this for liquor and cocktails.
Joy Crump and Beth Black, who own Foode and Mercantile in downtown Fredericksburg, said they feel whipsawed by the rapid changes. They went over a preparedness plan during a team meeting Friday that was upside down Saturday and obsolete by Monday.
When Northam ordered restaurants to limit patrons, it was clear to Crump and Black they wouldn’t have enough work for their employees. They’re now running both businesses by themselves with the help of another chef. They’re opening their restaurants on alternate days, and are offering pickup and delivery, as well as selling some groceries, such as toilet paper and bleach.
“Our goal now is a long game so we can turn the lights on and invite everyone who works for us to come back,” said Black. “Takeout and delivery doesn’t help them now.”
Their staff hasn’t been let go, but are being urged to contact the Virginia Employment Commission to see what their options are for filing for unemployment.
“They’re devastated and looking to us to tell them what to do,” Crump said. “We’re telling them, ‘You have to demand all the resources that are in place.’ ”
At Sammy T’s, co-owner Al Littek said though the downtown restaurant closed its doors to customers starting Wednesday, it is providing curbside to-go service. He said the owners plan to pay the staff of 28 going forward and are looking for ways to provide food for those who can’t afford it.
“Maybe we’ll be taking it to Hurkamp Park, maybe we’ll be working with Micah, we’re not sure,” he said. “But we have the ability to help and that’s what we’re going to do.”
“We’re going to do the right thing, for our staff’s health and to help support our local community,” Littek added. “We’re not just going to close the doors and walk away.”
Staff writer Rob Hedelt contributed to this story.
