As of Wednesday evening, all the screens at Fredericksburg area movie theaters are now dark.
Following Regal Cinemas decision to close all of its theaters across the country earlier in the week, Paragon Village 12 Theaters in Spotsylvania Towne Centre and Marquee Cinemas Southpoint 9 near Massaponax decided to shut down as well. The shutdowns went into effect Tuesday night.
In statements posted on their online sites, both theater chains noted that the decision was being made in consideration of the health and safety of their staffs and guests.
The statement from Paragon noted that while there have been no reported cases at Paragon Theaters at this time, “we have made the decision to close our Virginia locations temporarily.”
The statement said the decision was largely based on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s limiting the size of crowds in an effort to “flatten the curve,” and that the theaters “hope to have our doors open again soon to welcome you back.”
The Marquee Southpoint 9 site noted that “As a precautionary measure and out of concern for our staff, families and our communities, we have temporarily closed all of our locations."
It concluded by saying, “We will continue to evaluate the situation as it evolves, and make adjustments accordingly.”
It advised people to check back on the Marquee Cinemas website or on their Facebook page for updates, and closed by saying, “We look forward to entertaining you again very soon.”
