Fredericksburg and the surrounding counties are positioning themselves to attract a slice of the fast-growing data center market.
Northern Virginia is home to the largest and most active data center market in the country, thanks in part to the federal government’s experiments in wide area fiber optic networking in the late 1960s. Today, 70 percent of the world’s internet traffic flows through the data center facilities there, according to Data Center Frontier.
Ashburn, which has been nicknamed “Data Center Alley,” is the market’s heart, and its beat has spread across other towns in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties. Now it’s showing signs of expanding into adjacent counties as Northern Virginia’s real estate prices rise and its supply of available sites dwindles.
The Fredericksburg region is the next logical place for companies to expand, said Curry Roberts, president of the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance.
The alliance is a public/private economic development marketing partnership for the region, and it has been promoting the region to data center developers for several years. They’re an attractive target because data centers generate high-quality, high-paying jobs, and don’t require a lot of support services such as roads and schools.
“There are not a lot of employers that you’re going to attract that have that combination of factors and pay that kind of wages,” said Angela Freeman, Fredericksburg’s business development manager. “They’re a good, healthy addition to the economy.”
The Fredericksburg region’s attractions for data center developers include existing high-tech fiber networks, a skilled workforce and a cost of living and real estate prices that are less expensive than in Northern Virginia.
“We have worked with Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to identify sites where power can be delivered and not affect residential neighbors,” Roberts said.
Possibilities include land near Stafford Regional Airport, the old Renaissance Faire site on State Route 3 in Stafford, and along Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg.
When a data center developer showed interest in the region last fall, FRA hosted a meeting of commissioners of revenue from Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. They realized that one way the whole region could compete for data center developers and the jobs data centers provide would be for each locality to have the same business tax rate and depreciation schedule for data centers.
“That way we can tell [data center developers] that it doesn’t matter where in the region you come, here is how you’ll be treated tax wise. Then they can concentrate on finding the best sites for whatever solution they’re looking for,” Roberts said. “At this point, no one else has done this on a regional basis.”
Data centers can be a building or space within a building that houses the computer systems, servers and related equipment to store and provide round-the-clock access to information. They often face high personal property taxes because of their significant volume of up-to-date computer equipment.
The code of Virginia already allows for certain categories of personal property to be taxed or assessed on a different basis from others. The commissioners signed a Memorandum of Understanding to set a uniform depreciation rate for data center equipment, which they have the authority to do.
The MOU also called for a new tax classification for data centers of $1.25 per $100 of assessed valuation of business property, which each locality’s leaders would have to vote on. That’s lower than existing rates. Stafford’s, for example, is $5.49. Fredericksburg’s is $3.40.
Boards of supervisors in Caroline, Stafford and Spotsylvania have approved the $1.25 tax rate, and Fredericksburg’s City Council followed suit with the first of two votes April 23. The second and final vote is expected May 14, and the rate would take effect July 1.
“Business personal property taxes are a very significant cost for data centers, and our action to establish a fair yet competitive rate shows we are serious about attracting these businesses,” said Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody. “We have several attractive sites near Interstate 95 that would make a great home for data centers, and we believe Council just made them even more competitive.”
Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Snellings said the county is always looking for ways to diversify business offerings to better serve its residents’ needs.
“Approving competitive and sound tax policy helps to ensure that we continue to attract a variety of businesses,” he said. “The lower tax rate provides a bonus to a small component of existing businesses, and encourages new large e-commerce, warehouse, distribution, logistics, and data centers to take a serious look at Stafford.”
King George has to change its zoning ordinance to include a provision for data centers before its Board of Supervisors can vote on the new tax rate, said Ryan Gandy, the county’s director of economic development.
“We just haven’t had any interest in the past from data centers, but with the region growing and everyone else doing it, we understand that we need to do it to be competitive as well,” he said.