The Fredericksburg Nationals, Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Washington Nationals, has entered into a long-term agreement with Professional Sports Catering, LLC to manage all aspects of the food operations at the team’s new ballpark in Fredericksburg.
The contract includes concessions, premium level and all special events held at the facility, which is scheduled to open in April on Carl D. Silver Parkway in Celebrate Virginia South near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center.
“Our top priority is to provide the best service and quality to our fans in Fredericksburg,” principal team owner Art Silber said in a news release.
Professional Sports Catering, LLC was founded in 2006 with the objective of focusing on the food service needs of today’s Minor League Baseball franchises. It operates at over 30 ballparks nationwide.
—Cathy Jett
