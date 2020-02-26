The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 2020 STEM Summit, a one-day event that brings local students, teachers, officials and businesses together to experience STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) in action.
This year’s summit will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chancellor High School, 6300 Harrison Road, Spotsylvania.
This event is open to K–12 students in the Fredericksburg region. Attendance is free.
There will be competitions and demonstrations focused on 3-D printing, flight simulation, liquid nitrogen, a Van De Graaf generator, vacuum pump, diffraction glasses and more.
For more information, contact Kyle Allwine, kyle@fxbgchamber.org or 540/373-9400.
