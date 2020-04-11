Fredericksburg City Council members could have filled in for the “Can you hear me now?” guy in those old Verizon wireless commercials at the start of their special virtual session last week.
While they could hear each other, anyone else listening in on their public access channel on TV or the city’s Facebook page could not hear them for the first 10 minutes. The technical glitch was resolved once it was discovered that the sound feed was being broadcast from the government channel video, not the actual virtual meeting, according to spokeswoman Sonja Cantu.
The meeting was held mainly to approve an ordinance that will allow City Council to hold meetings virtually while the COVID-19 public health emergency limits or prohibits gatherings of people in order to slow or limit the spread of the virus.
The council also unanimously approved two tax relief measures to help residents and businesses during the crisis.
One postpones payment of real estate and personal property taxes due May 15 until July 15. The other gives businesses a 60-day extension on paying meals, lodging and admissions taxes, although they still have to file their returns with the Commissioner of the Revenue on time.
These measures, along with the impact of social distancing on businesses, are expected to create a $4 million to $8 million shortfall in the budget, said Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley.
“At present, the magnitude of fiscal year 2021 revenue losses can’t be forecasted with any reliability. However, it would be prudent to identify from $10 to $15 million in spending reductions and deferrals that will hopefully be avoided through delivery of significant intergovernmental aid,” he added.
City officials have been looking at ways to trim the budget, and will discuss those options, and the real estate tax rate for the next fiscal year, during a City Council work session to be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The council will also take its second and final vote on delaying the date the general property re-assessment goes to effect from July 1 to Jan. 1, 2021.
Council members had passed that unanimously on the first vote last week due to the impacts of COVID-19. Not only is the real estate market in a state of flux, but the assessor told City Council he’s unable to complete the last inspections and other tasks necessary to finish the assessment because of the risks associated with the pandemic.
The work session and meeting scheduled for Tuesday will be held virtually, and the system will be tested beforehand to make sure that it’s working properly. If another glitch occurs while the council is meeting, members will be asked to pause until it’s fixed. There will also be a notice posted on Facebook to alert the public.
The ordinance approved last week not only provides the public with access to City Council meetings, it also gives them three ways to offer input. They can drop off comments at the deposit box in front of City Hall; mail them to Tonya Lacey, the council clerk, P.O. Box 7447, Fredericksburg, VA 22404; or submit them online at fredericksburgva.gov/FormCenter/City-Council-11/Council-Comments-334.
The ordinance also provides similar procedures for public hearings. Public hearing comments can be made in the same three ways, although the comment period will continue after the first time a hearing is held. This will give the public time to hear the staff report, make comments and hear what others have said before City Council votes on the matter at the next meeting.
The sessions can be viewed on Cox Channel 84, Verizon Channel 42, regionalwebtv.com/fredcc and via Facebook live at facebook.com/FXBGgov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.