Agora Downtown Coffee Shop is aiming to open its second Fredericksburg location at 1517 Princess Anne St. on Dec. 1.
The new location, which is in the former home of Billingsley Printing, will be known as Canal Quarter Coffee. It will also be home to Canal Quarter Arts, which will open in November. Canal Quarter Arts will include a pottery studio run by Lawton Clites as well as other artist studios run by Jeannie Ellis, owner of Darbytown Art Studio at 241 Charles St.
“It’s going to be a combination art studio with a coffee shop inside,” said MJ Stone, who owns Agora with her sister Andi Stone Chitty. “It kind of encompasses how we view Agora as a community place where artists can share their art. This is going to be on the opposite side of downtown, but an expansion of what we have already.”
She said Clites will offer pottery classes.
Canal Quarter Coffee will offer the same menu as Agora, and there are plans to begin roasting coffee as well. The sisters also have a location inside Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center’s gift shop at 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway.
—Cathy Jett
