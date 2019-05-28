U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross presented Fredericksburg company B-FOR International with the President’s “E” Award for Export Service Excellence at a ceremony Thursday in Washington to recognize its contribution to American export growth.
The President’s “E” Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.
B-FOR International, 520 William St., is a provider of export services for U.S. companies through international trade shows all over the world and a leading organizer of USA Pavilions at trade shows in a variety of industries.
“B-FOR International has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion,” Ross said in his letter announcing the company’s selection. “The “E” Awards Committee was very impressed with B-For International’s design of trade events to promote exports and identify international opportunities for U.S. exporters.”
The President’s “E” Award was created in 1961.
—Staff report