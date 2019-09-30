A plan by M&M Auto Parts to store 3,000 junked cars on property next to Braehead Farm has given Fredericksburg City Council members pause.
Following a lengthy public hearing and discussion recently, they decided to postpone a vote on the special use permit the company needs to expand its outdoor storage on a 60-acre parcel in Battlefield Industrial Park.
“A lot of good questions were brought up by the public,” said Council member Matt Kelly. “We need to be clear on the issues.”
M&M Auto Parts already has a recycling operation on five acres at 1351 Belman Road in the industrial park, as well as one each in Stafford County and Chesapeake. Owner Rick Morrow wants to expand the Fredericksburg operation partly so some of the wrecked vehicles whose parts it recycles won’t have to be trucked from its five-acre operation in the city to its larger one in Stafford for storage.
He plans to purchase and use about half of the 60 acres where Braehead Farm holds large events, grows crops and grazes cattle to store the shells of late-model vehicles. The rest of the property contains wetlands, which would remain untouched, and the site would be surrounded by an 8-foot metal fence similar to the one enclosing his current operation.
M&M buys wrecked vehicles from insurance companies at auctions, drains them of oil and other fluids, and removes and warehouses parts that can be resold. What’s left of a vehicle is then stored outdoors for about 18 to 20 months in case there are orders for more of its parts. It’s eventually crushed and sold for scrap.
Charlie Payne, a lawyer representing M&M, told City Council last week that the Fredericksburg operation employs about 60 people, and generates more than $80,000 in tax revenues for Fredericksburg. The expansion would create 15 new jobs, and generate an additional $46,840 in tax revenues for the city in the first year and $212,019 over a five-year period.
Automotive recycling is the 16th largest industry in the United States, and Payne said that it isn’t affected much by swings in the domestic and international markets. He added that since no buildings will be built on the property, it could be used for any number of things in the future.
Hannah Fallon told City Council during the public hearing that her family enjoys picking strawberries and pumpkins at Braehead Farms, and feels like it’s an important community space where children can make a physical connection with the food that they eat. She said that she’d like to know how many students have gone there to pick fruit and pumpkins to study the seed cycle, which is a Virginia Standard of Learning.
Fallon said that she’s also concerned about standing water collecting in the vehicles M&M plans to store on the property, and wanted to know what the company plans to do about mosquitoes. Other residents expressed a number of other concerns, including the impact of having so many car carcasses next to wetlands, and what happens if there are significant findings during the archaeological dig that the city is requesting as part of the approval process.
George Snead, who owns Braehead Farms along with his wife Roxanna, told the council they sold the 60 acres to the Technautics investment firm in 2010 so they could pay other family members who owned shares in the farm but didn’t want to be involved in is operation. The Sneads have been leasing the property since then, but have been told that the lease won’t be renewed. They will have to condense their operations on their remaining 28 acres once the lease is up.
Around 8,000 children and adults visit Braehead, which is the only farm within city limits, on field trips each year.
“Over the years that the 60 acres has been for sale, we have been fearful of the sort of neighbor we could have,” Snead said. “Our big fear is the data centers that the city has been trying to get on the property. The amount of infrastructure that would surround the property would ruin ours. Another prospective buyer was a trailer manufacturer that would be storing and manufacturing new and used school work trailers.”
Snead said he and his wife contacted M&M when they heard they signed a contract with Technautics that’s contingent upon getting the special use permit. They were invited over to see the plans and tour its facility.
“What we learned eased our minds. Our fear was the leaking of fluids into the ground. We learned how they drained every vehicle and recycled the fluids. We saw how they store and categorize down every row in a neat and orderly fashion as to locate parts easily,” he said.
“We could envision what they wanted to do with the 60 acres. They assured us that the property would be surrounded by similar fence and landscaping. The owners were very receptive to us and expressed their desire to work with us any way they could. They enjoy the farm with their own families.”
Morrow said in a phone interview Monday that he’s told the Sneads that if M&M gets the special use permit, it will expand its operation in stages and they are welcome to continue grazing their livestock on the wetland portions of the property. The company would also make the fence any color the Sneads preferred to help it blend in with the farm.
“We’re trying to be easy to get along with,” said Morrow. “We’re trying to make it work for everybody.”
Snead told City Council that his fear now is what the public will think.
“We have heard and read comments online about the fear of soil and wetlands contamination. Will this be the death of Braehead Farm? as one comment stated. After touring M&M Auto, we know that the contamination into the soil not to be true, but will the public be fearful to buy their fresh fruits and vegetables from us?” he said.
“In the end, we know the land will be sold to someone. We know our business will change drastically. We know that the city wants the two parcels to be developed into something that will generate more tax revenue than it currently does in an industrial park. This has been our reality since the beginning.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.