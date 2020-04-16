The Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority (EDA) approved funding Monday for about $200,000 worth of grants that are being given to 83 small businesses and nonprofits in the City of Fredericksburg.
The grant funds will help them weather the economic storm caused by the COVID-19 virus. The grant allocations were recommended by an EDA Taskforce following a competitive application and review process, and applicants will be notified of the status of their grant requests early this week.
“When we get to the other side of these things, the hope is that these businesses reopen,” EDA member Will Mackintosh told City Council during its work session Tuesday.
The overwhelming request was for funds to pay rent utilities, insurance and licensing, then “patching holes in payroll,” he said.
The EDA had previously allocated $50,000 into the emergency grant program, and last week City Council added $54,000 to the program from the Fredericksburg Economic Development Opportunity Fund. The EDA on Monday added another $96,000 in funding to bring the total to $200,000.
There were 224 applications for the grants, and City Councilman Matt Kelly asked Mackintosh if the EDA was considering offering another round of funding. Mackintosh said that if it does, members would need feedback from the first round of recipients to see how effective the grants were in helping them reach their goals.
Council member Kerry Devine asked if the applicants who didn’t receive grants on the first round would be considered if there is a second offering. Bill Freehling, the city’s Economic Development and Tourism Director, replied that most of the businesses that didn’t get funding weren’t in compliance with the Commissioner of Revenue’s office on their taxes.
“If there’s a round two, there’s an opportunity to help some of those businesses get compliant,” he said.
The EDA will continue to look at additional ways it can help the business community, and a second round of applications is possible, according to a post in Fred Focus, his department’s weekly enewsletter.
