Fredericksburg’s Economic Development Authority has received more than 100 applications from the city’s small business owners for grants to help weather the storm of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday, and a link to the form is available at fredericksburgva.com/304/Grant-Program.
An EDA task force will meet next week to evaluate potential grant recipients, and funding is expected to be available by April 14. Brick-and-mortar businesses will be prioritized, and businesses must show how the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively affected sales.
Businesses must meet the U.S. Small Business Administration’s definition of a small business to qualify, and must be located in Fredericksburg. Applicants are also required to be in compliance with the State Corporation Commission and City of Fredericksburg on taxes, permits, fees and regulations as of March 15.
The EDA recently appropriated $50,000 for the grant program and established a $4,000 maximum on grant funds for individual businesses, although the amount awarded for individual businesses may be significantly less than the maximum. City Council will be asked during a special meeting April 7 to consider also appropriating $50,000 from the city’s Economic Development Opportunity Fund to match the EDA allocation.
The EDA has a separate loan program for small businesses called InvestFXBG. Loans range from $15,000-$50,000, although larger amounts may also be considered under special circumstances. Applications are available at fredericksburgva.com/301/InvestFXBG.
Many additional resources are available for small businesses, including an emergency loan program from the U.S. Small Business Administration that allows loans of up to $2 million. A resource guide that includes information on the SBA loans is available at fredericksburgva.com/303/Coronavirus-Business-Assistance.
—Staff reports
